UEFA Nations League / League B
LKS / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ukraine/teamcenter.shtml
Ukraine
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/republic-of-ireland/teamcenter.shtml
Republic of Ireland
Ukraine - Republic of Ireland

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ukraine logo
Ukraine jersey
Ukraine
Republic of Ireland logo
Republic of Ireland jersey
Republic of Ireland
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ukraine

Republic of Ireland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UkraineUKR
22006
2
Republic of IrelandIRL
31023
3
ScotlandSCO
21013
4
ArmeniaARM
31023
