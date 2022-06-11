Advertisement
Wales v Belgium live updates - latest Nations League score
12'
BELGIUM TAKE CONTROL
De Bruyne is starting to get a grip on this, and stitching together rhythmic bouts of possession for Belgium.
9'
GOOD SAVE!
Hennessey, the hero of Sunday, makes another good stop this week as he palms away a viciously bouncing shot from Tielemans.
7'
WAS THAT HARSH?
It's academic now because it's been chalked, but there wasn't a load in it; Mepham (I think) threw a leg at the loose ball and caught Boyata.
5'
DISALLOWED GOAL!
Wales win another corner soon after it. After some headed pinball on the box a loose ball breaks to Ampadu on the edge of the area, and he laces a half-volley into the roof of the net! It's VAR checked though, and hooked for a foul on Boyata as the ball broke to Ampadu.
3'
CORNER
Some nice interplay by Wales gets James one-on-one with Boyata for a split second, and he forces the first corner of the game.
2'
CLANG
Trossard and Ampadu run into each other in the centre of the pitch. It's innocuous but painful for Trossard, who comes away from it hobbling.
1st Half
1'
PEEP!
Both sets of players take the knee moments before kick-off. There is no room for racism in life, anywhere, ever.
19:43
ANTHEMS DONE
A stirring rendition of the Welsh anthem gets this stadium rocking. In a TV cutaway to the fans, the shot picked up one Welsh fan filming it on his phone, another in a bucket hat belting the words out with his eyes closed and head raised to the sky. Stay in the moments when they happen, people!
19:38
HERE WE GO
We've got some teams milling around in tunnels. It's all very jovial, and several Belgian players wander over and acknowledge Gareth Bale. What he's done for Welsh football has not been lost on the continent.
19:35
FORGED IN THE VALLEYS
Tonight is about the Nations League of course, but Wales is still shaking from what happened six days ago in this very stadium. What a job Rob Page has done, and what a monument to the power of the quiet people he is.
19:30
It’s tight in the head-to-head between these two; Wales have won five, Belgium have won six and there have been four draws. One of Wales’s victories was a 1-0 win in this very stadium in 2015, a seminal victory on the road to qualification for Euro 2016 secured by that man Gareth Bale. That led, of course, to their next meeting; a 3-1 victory for the Welsh in the quarterfinals of that Championship. Hal Robson-Kanu left the Belgian defenders with twisted blood, and Sam Vokes sent Lille, Wales and Welsh people all over the globe into raptures.
19:25
GOLDEN GAZE
What to make of this generation of Belgian players? Widely regarded as their greatest ever, so far the balance sheet reads one third placed finish at the World Cup and a bunch of quarter-final exits. Much of the core of this generation are now into their thirties, so Qatar could represent a last chance for a serious yahoo at winning a big one.
19:20
HOSTS ON A HIGH
Wales had their invincibility cloak taken away by the Dutch on Wednesday, as a late goal consigned them to their first defeat at home in 19 matches. The last match of that unbeaten streak – the 1-0 win over Ukraine that sorted qualification for the World Cup – has got everyone buzzing though, and turned this current Nations League campaign into the final opportunities to impress Page before the finals.
19:15
NEW LOOK RED DEVILS
There’s changes for Belgium too, six of them in fact. Koen Casteels, Dedryck Boyata, Arthur Theate, Thomas Meunier, Leandro Trossard and Michy Batshuayi come in to a revamped side that showcases Belgium’s strength in depth. Kevin de Bruyne starts again, and will no doubt be buzzing about that.
19:09
WALES SHUFFLE THE PACK AGAIN
It’s been a draining run of games for Wales, both physically and emotionally, and Rob Page changes things up again. Neco Williams comes in at left wing back, while Joe Allen and Ethan Ampadu are picked in the centre of midfield. Harry Wilson joins fellow winger Dan James in attack, and behind them in what Joe Cole calls the jam roll – the hole – is returning hero Gareth Bale.
19:04
AND HERE'S YOUR BELGIUM
19:00
HERE'S YOUR WALES
18:55
GOOD EVENING
Welcome to live coverage of Wales versus Belgium in UEFA Nations League Group A4.
It’s been a poor start for the hosts in the top division of Europe’s new-ish competition, having lost both their matches so far. In between those defeats to Poland and the Netherlands however, they qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years; life ain’t too bad in Welsh football right now.
The Belgians finished fourth in this competition in 2021 and have had up and down results in this edition. They were walloped 4-1 by the Dutch in Brussels eight days ago, only to then hose down Poland 6-1 there five days later. Kevin de Bruyne might be narked at playing in it, but Belgium have been riotously entertaining so far.
There’s your setting, let’s lay the table. Team news incoming shortly.