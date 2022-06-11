UEFA Nations League / League A
Cardiff City Stadium / 11.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wales/teamcenter.shtml
Wales
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belgium-1/teamcenter.shtml
Belgium
Wales - Belgium

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wales logo
Wales jersey
Wales
Belgium logo
Belgium jersey
Belgium
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wales

Belgium

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NetherlandsNED
22006
2
BelgiumBEL
21013
3
PolandPOL
21013
4
WalesWAL
20020
