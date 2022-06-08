UEFA Nations League / League A
Cardiff City Stadium / 08.06.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
WALES V NETHERLANDS: ROBERT PAGE'S WALES LOSE 2-1 AGAINST AN IN-FORM NETHERLANDS IN THE NATIONS LEAGUE AT THE CARDIFF CITY STADIUM
- All
- Highlights
FT
THAT'S FULL TIME
Netherlands win the game after a hectic extra time!
90+4'
Goal
Wout Weghorst
Netherlands
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
WALES 1-2 NETHERLANDS
Weghorst scores the winner. Surely. Minutes after as Wales took the lead the Dutchman's brilliant diving header wins the game.
90+2
Goal
Rhys Norrington-Davies
Wales
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
WALES 1 - 1 NETHERLANDS! NORRINGTON-DAVIES SCORES!
The Welshman towers over the defender to head home a cross at the far post. Wales deserve that!
90'
WE'RE INTO ADDED TIME
The referee calls five minutes of additional time. Can Wales get the equaliser? There's still time.
86'
STRUGGLING IN FINAL THIRD
Quality is in short supply in the final third for Wales. It's been the story of the game for both sides really.
Roberts has space to hit three attackers in the box but clips a cross straight at the goalkeeper.
85'
THE NETHERLANDS MANAGING THIS WELL
Wales are struggling to have any meaningful possession as the Netherlands manage the game well. However the atmosphere in the stadium remains electric. .
80'
WEGHORST RECEIVES TRETEMENT
The game is stopped as Weghorst receives treatment after a clash of heads with Rodon. The Dutchman looks warrior-like, with blood dripping down his face.
77'
HERE HE COMES
All change at the top as Matondo replaces James, and Bale comes on for Johnson. The Real Madrid man receives a rapturous reception.
Off
Daniel James
Wales
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Rabbi Matondo
Wales
74'
BALE IS WARMING UP
Wales need some inspiration, and who better to bring on then their greatest ever player - Bale. Will we see him this second half?
72'
NETHERLANDS ARE IN CONTROL
The Dutch have been far better in the second half. Nearly an awkward moment for the Wales third choice keeper as Lang picks up the ball on the edge of the box and mis-hits a cross which for a moment looks to be lobbing the keeper. Davies ultimately parries the ball away however.
67'
Bergwijn on for the Dutch
Bergwijn, who scored against Belgium last week, comes on to bolster the Netherlands' attack.
Meanwhile Levitt is replaced by Smith for Wales
Off
Cody Gakpo
Netherlands
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Corners1
On
Steven Bergwijn
Netherlands
65'
WALES COUNTER
James takes on Teze in a footrace and roundly beats him. before checking back and making the pass deep into the Netherlands half. James takes possession again later in the move and shoots from distance but his effort is over the bar.
63'
A LULL IN THE GAME
The game has slowed since the substitution with both sides giving the ball away cheaply. This will obviously suit the Netherlands
58'
SUBSTITUTION FOR WALES
Morrell is forced off injured, and replaced by Colwill.
55'
ITS MUCH BETTER FROM THE DUTCH
Van Gaal's side are passing the ball crisply and with so much more intent. A tiring Wales side have a game on the hands here.
52'
WALES LOOKING TO RESPOND QUICKLY
The crowd are roaring the Dragons on as they pass it around the Dutch box looking to find an opening. So far the Netherlands are defending resiliently.
49'
Goal
Teun Koopmeiners
Netherlands
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
WALES 0-1 NETHERLANDS
That was quick. Koopmeiners picks up the ball on the edge of the box, takes a touch and drills a shot into the bottom left corner. Davies got a touch to it but couldn't parry the ball away.
47'
THIS IS DAMNING
No shots on target for the Dutch.
2nd Half
46'
BOTH TEAMS ARE OUT FOR THE SECOND HALF
A change in the Welsh goal as Davies comes in for Ward.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF TIME
The referee calls for half time. Wales were the better team for much of the half, but had to do some good defending to prevent the Netherlands from taking the lead. Stalemate at the break.