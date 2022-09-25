Wales v Poland live! - Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale both start in UEFA Nations League match
UEFA Nations League / League A
Cardiff City Stadium / 25.09.2022
18:50
Wales
WALES TEAM NEWS
Rob Page has named his starting XI for this crucial match.
Wales: Hennessey, N. Williams, Cabango, Rodon, C. Roberts, Morrell, Norrington-Davies, Levitt, Johnson, Bale (C), D. James.
Subs: Ward, King, Gunter, Burns, Colwill, Smith, Williams, Harris, T. Roberts, Moore, Thomas, J. James.
18:45
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our live text updates of this evening's UEFA Nations League game between Wales and Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium. Team news to follow.
Image credit: Getty Images