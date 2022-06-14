UEFA Nations League
NATIONS LEAGUE AND WORLD CUP QUALIFIER LIVE UPDATES: COSTA RICA VS NEW ZEALAND AND POLAND VS BELGIUM, AFTER SCOTLAND WIN
20:33
HALF TIME: POLAND 0-1 BELGIUM
Belgium lead at the break here in Warsaw as their dominance in possession has come to fruition. However, Poland have created the more dangerous chances on the break here in the first half as Cash is a constant threat down the right hand side.
44'
CHANCE FOR POLAND
This is Poland's best moment of the match so far. Lewandowski does well to spin and cross inside the box as he finds Zalewski at the back post, who volleys wide of the right hand post. Should have scored.
69'
RED CARD FOR NEW ZEALAND
After a late challenge by substitute Barbarouses on Costa Rica defender Calvo, the referee decides to overturn his decision of a yellow card. He cited VAR to check the foul and decided to award a red card instead.
65'
COSTA RICA 1-0 NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand have Costa Rica penned in here as they have done for the entire second half so far. Costa Rica haven't created an opportunity since their goal in the third minute. More and more mounting pressure for Costa Rica to deal with but they are coping well at the minute.
32'
DISALLOWED GOAL FOR BELGIUM
Belgium respond to that by creating an opportunity for themselves. Eden Hazard runs onto a clever through ball into the penalty area and he lobs the on rushing Poland keeper cleverly. But VAR deemed him to be offisde in the build up.
30'
CHANCE FOR POLAND
Matty Cash plays a beautiful cross field ball into Szymanski who controls the ball into his path, but the volley is fired over the bar. That could have got Poland back into the game.
20:04
SECOND HALF BEGINS: COSTA RICA 1-0 NEW ZEALAND
15'
GOAL! POLAND 0-1 BELGIUM
Belgium take the lead through a fantastic cross into the box by Tielemans who was not put under any sort of pressure. The whipped cross finds the head of Batshuayi and from 6 yards out he nods it into the back of the net.
13'
POLAND VS BELGIUM
Nothing much to note so far in this game. Belgium are dominating possession but have only created one real chance. Vertonghen played a lofted pass down the line for Thorgan Hazard, Poland keeper Szczesny came out from his area bravely to close it down and got a big hit on the head for his troubles.
19:48
HALF TIME: COSTA RICA 1-0 NEW ZEALAND
A very cagey first half comes to an end. An early goal, late challenges and a disallowed goal sum up the game so far as Costa Rica have been resilient and have had to cope with the increasing pressure from New Zealand. Expect more of the same in the second half.
19:45
KICK OFF: POLAND VS BELGIUM
We are underway here in Poland as Belgium take kick-off who will be kicking from right to left in this first half.
39'
GOAL DISALLOWED! COSTA RICA 1-0 NEW ZEALAND
A cross from the left hand side by Garbett finds Chris Wood in the box after the Costa Rica defender attampts to clear the ball. The ball then bounces to Wood who has to just volley the ball past Navas from close range. But the referee then rules the goal out for a foul in the build up.
37'
PENALTY APPEAL FOR NEW ZEALAND
The ball is crossed into the box from a free kick towards Chris Wood, who chests the ball down and is touched in the back by the Costa Rica defender but the referee then awards offside against Wood in the build up.
32'
COSTA RICA 1-0 NEW ZEALAND
Not many clear chances since the goal, apart from the couple of half chances that New Zealand have created since Costa Rica's opening goal. The game keeps getting broken up by petulant fouls and set-pieces which are not leading to anything. New Zealand looking the more likely to score next at the moment.
14'
CHANCE FOR NEW ZEALAND
Costa Rica are under increasing pressure here as Joe Bell whips a cross in to Wood who flicks the ball on towards the goal. But PSG keeper Navas is equal to it and makes it look like an easy save.
10'
CHANCE FOR NEW ZEALAND
A long ball up to Newcastle striker Chris Wood was knocked down by the target man to team-mate Greive who fires just wide of the post.
3'
GOAL! COSTA RICA 1-0 NEW ZEALAND
An early goal here as the first attack of the game leads to Bennett driving down the left hand side and crossing to Campbell who finds the back of the net with his left foot from 6 yards out.
19:01
KICK OFF! COSTA RICA VS NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand get us underway here as they kick off and they will be kicking from right to left.
18:53
FULL TIME: ARMENIA 1-4 SCOTLAND
Scotland respond well to their awful defeat to Ireland last week. With 2 Armenian red cards and 2 quick goals at the start of the second half gave Scotland control of the game after a nervy spell in the first half. Scotland can now go top of their Nations League Group if Ireland manage to beat Ukraine by a 2 goal swing this evening.
90'
RED CARD FOR ARMENIA!
Hovhannisyan gets a second red card for Armenia with an aggressive tackle in midfield which could have ended up far worse than it did.