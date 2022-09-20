Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been called into Gareth Southgate’s England squad, despite having missed the last three games for his club.

Henderson has been out since the end of August with a hamstring injury picked up in a win over Newcastle United and was not originally named in the group to face Italy and Germany.

It is being reported by a wide array of outlets that Henderson underwent private training sessions to prove his fitness over the weekend, and having passed those tests travelled to Burton to join the team at St George’s Park on Monday.

The news is a boost to Southgate, who has already seen Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdraw from the squad.

This is the last chance for Southgate to assess his players ahead of the World Cup, and likewise for those on the fringes of the squad to impress their manager.

There will be no more international breaks until the November 13 deadline for managers to finalise their World Cup squads. These teams can feature 26 players, an increase on the usual 23 due to Covid-19. The provisional squad limit will be 55 players.

England open their campaign against Iran before facing the USA and then Wales in Group B.

In the 2018 World Cup the Three Lions made it to the semi-finals before being knocked out by Croatia after extra time.

