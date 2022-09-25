Moldova - Liechtenstein

UEFA Nations League / League D
Stadionul Zimbru / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/moldova/teamcenter.shtml
Moldova
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liechtenstein/teamcenter.shtml
Liechtenstein
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Moldova logo
Moldova
Liechtenstein logo
Liechtenstein
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Moldova

Liechtenstein

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LatviaLVA
540112
2
MoldovaMDA
531110
3
AndorraAND
52127
4
LiechtensteinLIE
50050
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Raspadori strike sees England get relegated from Nations League A

17 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Szalai's backheel steers Hungary to shock win over Germany

17 hours ago

Related matches

Andorra
-
-
Latvia
25/09
Liechtenstein
0
2
Andorra
Latvia
1
2
Moldova
Liechtenstein
0
2
Latvia

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Moldova and Liechtenstein with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 25 September 2022.

Catch the latest Moldova and Liechtenstein news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.