Fernando Santos’ Portugal side equalised late on at the Estadio Benito Villamarin to secure a 1-1 draw with Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener in Group 2 of League A.

Going into this game, the two nations had played out four successive draws with each other, with the two most recent meetings ending goalless. Spain were also looking to extend their winning run to five games in all competitions.

Both sides lined up in a 4-3-3 formation, but as expected, Portugal were happy to let Spain have more of the ball in the opening exchanges as the away side sat deep. La Furia Roja started the game on the front foot.

However, it was Fernando Santos’ Portugal side who had the first big chance of the match, but Rafael Leao could only send his powerful shot from inside the area over the bar as Unai Simon breathed a sigh of relief in the Spain goal.

The AC Milan winger may have been kicking himself with that missed chance as just eight minutes later, Spain took the lead through a clinical counter attack.

Gavi made a marauding run down the left flank, before playing in Pablo Sarabia with a cute through pass. The left-winger then squared it to Alvaro Morata alongside him, and the Juventus striker slotted the ball home calmly beyond Diogo Costa from ten-yards out.

Spain then should’ve had a second just three minutes later, but Carlos Soler’s effort from inside the area was well saved by Costa’s outstretched leg, but the Valencia man could only send the rebound over the bar.

Early on in the second period, Leao had another golden opportunity, this time to level the match, but his work down the inside-left channel was not matched by his effort on goal as Unai Simon stood tall to make an important save at his near post.

Then, with just under ten minutes to play, out of nowhere, Portugal were back on level terms, as substitute Ricardo Horta tapped home Joao Cancelo’s cut-back from inside the box to secure a priceless first international goal for Portugal in what was only his second appearance for his country.

Spain had a chance to win it late on, but Jordi Alba’s header from close range went agonisingly wide of the post with three minutes to play. Both sides had to settle for a point in Seville.

TALKING POINT - PORTUGAL SNATCH LATE POINT

Spain had the better of this match throughout, and once again, the main bug-bearer of Luis Enrique's side was their inability to finish their big chances when they came around. Carlos Soler had a big one in the first half, which was saved by Diogo Costa, and Alvaro Morata and Jordi Alba both had glaring misses in the second half respectively.

Fernando Santos' Portugal side can never be counted out, even if they are second best, and that was once again the case tonight. The style of football may not be pleasing to the eye, but against the run of play, A Seleção got a vital late equaliser.

Ricardo Horta, who has waited the best part of eight years to get another international cap for his country, proved to be the key man for Portugal, as the Braga man's first goal for Portugal came at a crucial time and secured his team a big point in Group 2.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Joao Cancelo

Pablo Sarabia of Spain competes for the ball with Joao Cancelo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Spain and Portugal at Estadio Benito Villamarin on June 02, 2022 in Seville, Spain.

Portugal's right-back just nicks it as the Man of the Match for this UEFA Nations League fixture with his late assist that ultimately saw his country get back on level terms against the run of play.

Just like he is for his club, Cancelo was often very direct down the right flank with his dribbling, and linked up well with Bruno Fernandes down that side. In total, the 28-year-old made two successful dribbles, and also demonstrated his defensive capabilities by making six successful tackles (100% success rate).

PLAYER RATINGS

Spain: Simon 6, Azpilicueta 7, D. Llorente 6, P. Torres 6, Alba 6, Soler 6, Busquets 6, Gavi 7, F. Torres 6, Sarabia 7, Morata 7. Subs: Olmo 6, M. Llorente 6, de Tomas 6, Koke 6.

Portugal: Costa 6, Cancelo 7, Pepe 6, Danilo Pereira 6, Guerreiro 6, B. Silva 6, Moutinho 5, B. Fernandes 6, Otavio 6, Leao 6, A. Silva 6. Subs: Ronaldo 6, Neves 6, Guedes , Nunes 6, Horta 7.

KEY MOMENTS

25’ - GOAL! (Alvaro Morata) - What a slick counter attack by Spain! Portugal are stretched from the back and Gavi wins the ball back and breaks from midfield down the left hand side. He has Sarabia and Morata in support ahead of him, and tees up the former with a quick through ball. Sarabia has Morata alongside him, with only Danilo there for Portugal, leaving a 2 v 1 scenario. Sarabia squares it for Morata, and the striker finishes well first-time beyond Costa in the Portugal goal.

28’ - BIG CHANCE FOR SPAIN! - Gavi is at it again! He runs down the left flank, before arrowing a quick ball across the face of goal for Soler to hit first time, which the Valencia man does, but Costa makes a good save with an outstretched leg. The rebound falls back to the Spaniard, but his second effort goes over the bar!

58’ - BIG SAVE! - Leao has another big chance but Simon makes a great save! Andre Silva does well to hold onto the ball at the edge of the area, before teeing up Leao on the left. The winger avoids Llorente's sliding challenge and goes for goal from close range, but Simon is there to make a crucial stop with his body and Portugal have a corner!

82’ - GOAL! (Ricardo Horta) - Spain are caught with a lapse of concentration seconds after making a substitution as Ricardo Horta has his first Portugal goal! Cancelo does brilliantly down the right flank, before the full-back cuts the ball back for the Portugal substitute inside the area, and Horta stabs it home from close range beyond Simon!

86’ - BIG CHANCE! - Sarabia works hard down the right and whips a ball into a dangerous area inside the box. However, Costa can only punch out weakly. Jordi Alba only has to nod home from eight yards on the rebound, but the full-back sends the ball sailing wide of the left-hand post! That was Spain's change to win it!

KEY STATS

Álvaro Morata has scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Spain in all competitions, becoming the joint-seventh highest scorer in the nation’s history alongside Emilio Butragueño (26 goals in 69 apps).

Spain have now gone six games in a row without beating Portugal (D5 L1), their worst current run against any other team in all competitions.

This fixture has now ended as a draw on the last five occasions.

