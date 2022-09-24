Scotland beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 at home in their Nations League Group B1 game, coming from behind on Saturday night.

The away side scored first when John Egan struck after 18 minutes, but two second-half goals won it for Scotland.

First Jack Hendry levelled shortly after the restart, before a Ryan Christie penalty on 82 minutes secured the win to take them top of their group.

In the same group Ukraine secured a huge 5-0 win at Armenia. Oleksandr Tymchyk, Oleksandr Zubkov, Artem Dovbyk (twice) and Danylo Ihnatenko all got on the scoresheet. Scotland are top with Ukraine second.

Northern Ireland defeated Kosovo 2-1 with two late goals for the home side securing all three points.

Vedat Muriqi scored just before the hour mark before Gavin Whyte levelled on 82 minutes and Josh Magennis won the match 11 minutes later.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot scored twice as Portugal won their Group A2 match 4-0 at the Czech Republic. Fellow United player Bruno Fernandes scored, as did Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, assisted by Fernandes and Dalot’s club teammate Cristiano Ronadlo.

In the same group, Spain lost at home to Switzerland as Jordi Alba’s goal was not enough to overcome Manuel Akanji’s effort and Eric Garcia’s own goal just before the hour mark.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Norway as they travelled to Slovenia, but Andraz Sporar and then Menjamin Sesko scored to earn the win for the home side in Group B4.

Fulham’s Aleksandr Mitrovic scored a hat-trick for Serbia as they coasted to a 4-1 win over Sweden in the group’s other game.

Marinos Tzionis scored the only goal of the game as Cyprus defeated Greece, while Israel needed an injury time Tai Baribo winner to beat Albania 2-1.

