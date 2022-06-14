Netherlands defeated Wales 3-2 after late drama in Rotterdam.

Louis van Gaal’s side got off to an exceptional start as Noa Lang twisted, turned, then fired a brilliant strike into the net.

It got better for the Netherlands just a few minutes later when Cody Gakpo doubled their lead guiding a low shot into the bottom corner.

However, Wales got back into the game soon after when Brennan Johnson took his team’s only chance of the first half with a clinical finish.

It seemed to be heading to a 2-1 Netherlands win but suddenly the Welsh were awarded a penalty and Gareth Bale stepped up to convert deep into injury time.

Just as Wales thought they sealed a point, they threw it away against Holland as they did last week when Memphis Depay scored a late winner to spark jubilant scenes.

The Dutch extend their lead to three points in Group D of the Nations League and remain undefeated.

TALKING POINT - THE LATE LATE SHOW

It may have been the late show last week when Rhys Norrington-Davies thought he earned Wales a point before Wout Weghorst struck back to win the game 1-2 in stoppage time drama, but this week is the late late show. It happened again. Bale calmly stepped up and converted the penalty as the Welsh celebrated like they earned a solid point on the road against a good side. But history repeated itself when Wales switched off from kick-off losing the aerial battle and Denzel Dumfires headed on to Memphis Depay, who was more alert than anyone in the Welsh defence to poke home the winner.

This has been a successful international window for Robert Page's side after qualifying for the World Cup but losing twice in this manner could dent confidence.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NOA LANG

Lang has been linked with Premier League sides such as Arsenal and tonight he showed exactly why he is so highly rated. Lang combined well constantly with Gakpo, who is also a talent as Wales struggled to deal with the duo. He has electric pace and trickery that makes fans get up off their seats.

His goal was him at his best; picking up the ball in good areas, driving at defenders and unleashing a powerful shot at a goal. He was a constant threat throughout and he, respectfully, seems too good for Club Brugge.

PLAYER RATINGS

Netherlands: Cillessen 6, Teze 5, De Ligt 6, Martins Indi 5, Hateboer 5, Koopmeiners 6, De Jong 7, Malacia 6, Gakpo 8, Lang 9, Janssen 7.

Subs: De Vrij 6, Dumfries 7, Depay 7, Bergwijn 6.

Wales: Hennessey 6, Burns 5, Rodon 6, Mepham 7, Davies 6, Ampadu 6, Smith 6, Thomas 6, Wilson 7, James 6, Johnson 8.

Subs: Roberts 6, Ramsey 6, Gunter 6, Bale 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

17' - GOAL (LANG) - Simply brilliant from Noa Lang! He has been the bright spark all game and he punishes Wales. Teze tackles Burns and he finds De Jong who passes to Lang on the edge of the box. He twists and turns sending Wales defenders one way then the other before unleashing a powerful strike into the net.

23' - GOAL (GAKPO) - Ruthless from Holland and this time it's Gakpo. Wales make a mess of clearing a high ball and Janssen eventually gets his head on it flicking the ball onto Gakpo. The PSV attacker drives at the Wales defence, his first shot is blocked but the ball falls back to him and he bends in a low shot at the second time of asking from just inside the box.

26' - GOAL - (JOHNSON) - It's been one way traffic but Johnson puts his side back in it. Teze loses the ball trying to bring it out of defence and Wilson slides a good through ball to Johnson who calmly slides a low shot across the goal and it goes in off the post.

90+2 - GOAL (BALE) - Bale does rescue Wales, 2-2. The main man steps up and slides it into the bottom corner.

90+3' - GOAL (DEPAY) - No way, not again! Wales have only just equalised, as they did last week, and they have conceded straight from kick-off. It's a long ball towards Dumfries who heads it down to Depay who scores on the stretch.

KEY STAT

Tonight, Bruno Martins Indi made his first start for the Netherlands in over five years.

