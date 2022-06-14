Belgium are three points clear in second in Nations League Group A4 after beating Poland 1-0 at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw.

A 16th-minute header from Michy Batshuayi proved the difference on the night in a tightly-fought game.

Eden Hazard thought he had extended Belgium's lead in the 33rd minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Nicola Zalewski almost pulled a goal back for Poland on the stroke of half-time, but his shot went just wide of Simon Mignolet's right post.

Belgium came forward again in the second half and this time it was the turn of Thorgan Hazard to have a go in the 54th minute, but his first-time effort from close range flew just wide of the post.

Poland failed to register a shot on target on a night where Belgium deserved their three points.

The Red Devils are now three points clear of third-placed Poland on seven points after four matches played.

Belgium will next host Wales on September 22 before playing Netherlands in their final group fixture at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on September 25.

Netherlands top the group with 10 points from four games after they beat Wales 3-2 on Tuesday.

