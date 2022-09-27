Portugal - Spain

UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 27.09.2022
Portugal
Not started
-
-
Spain
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portugal logo
Portugal jersey
Portugal
Spain logo
Spain jersey
Spain
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Portugal

Spain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PortugalPOR
531110
2
SpainESP
52218
3
SwitzerlandSUI
52036
4
Czech RepublicCZE
51134
Portugal

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Portugal and Spain with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 September 2022.

Catch the latest Portugal and Spain news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what's happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more.