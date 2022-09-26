San Marino - Estonia

UEFA Nations League / League D
San Marino Stadium / 26.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-marino/teamcenter.shtml
San Marino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estonia/teamcenter.shtml
Estonia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Marino
Estonia
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

San Marino

Estonia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstoniaEST
33009
2
MaltaMLT
42026
3
San MarinoSMR
30030
Related matches

Estonia
2
1
Malta
Malta
1
0
San Marino
Malta
1
2
Estonia
San Marino
0
2
Malta

