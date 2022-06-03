Portugal boss Fernando Santos has defended his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI against Spain for their Nations League opener on Thursday night.

Ronaldo, who is the country's record goalscorer with 115 goals, came on as a 62nd minute substitute but failed to score in the 1-1 draw. A late strike from Braga winger Ricardo Horta rescued a point for the visitors

Santos says the reason for RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva starting up front ahead of Ronaldo against Spain is because "he can do a few things that Cristiano cannot do the same way".

"It was just one option," the 67-year-old told reporters after the game.

"A manager's option, a tactical option. This is how these four (UEFA Nations League) games are going to be decided.

"For this game, I thought it was important to have a player like Andre (Silva) starting.

"He is hard-working, closes in-behind, he can do a few things that Cristiano (Ronaldo) cannot do the same way.

"Cristiano can do many other things and that is why he is the best player in the world. But this was my choice this time."

Portugal play Switzerland next on Sunday before taking on Czech Republic on June 9 followed by Switzerland again in Geneva on June 12.

Santos says he will be regularly rotating his team for the upcoming matches.

He added: "I am going to rotate the players a lot during the next three games and they all need to be ready, as is expected of them."

