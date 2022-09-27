Switzerland - Czech Republic

UEFA Nations League / League A
Kybunpark / 27.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/switzerland/teamcenter.shtml
Switzerland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/czech-republic/teamcenter.shtml
Czech Republic
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Switzerland logo
Switzerland jersey
Switzerland
Czech Republic logo
Czech Republic jersey
Czech Republic
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PortugalPOR
531110
2
SpainESP
52218
3
SwitzerlandSUI
52036
4
Czech RepublicCZE
51134
