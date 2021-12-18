UEFA are in negotiations with CONMEBOL about widening the scope of the 2024 Nations League to involve South American teams.

The two organisations agreed an accord this week which states both associations want to improve cooperation and hold joint events until June 2028.

One example is a new intercontinental competition between the Copa America and European Championship winners, with the first final to be held between Italy and Argentina. The next tournament could be a Nations League with includes some CONMEBOL members.

UEFA vice-president, Zbigniew Boniek, told Poland’s Meczyki: “This is the last UEFA Nations League in this format.

“In what format will it be? We're still working on it. The schedule of matches for the national teams is restricted so you can't mix it up too much.”

Boniek went on to suggest that six teams from South America would join League A in the Nations League, and four would take part in League B.

That would increase the competition from 32 teams in total to 42, with travel for players reduced by holding the competition in Europe.

Additionally, a spokesperson stated to Reuters that: “UEFA is working on a number of projects with CONMEBOL, including a joint Nations League but nothing is finalised and no decisions have yet been made.”

Such a decision may head off proposals from FIFA to hold a World Cup tournament every two years, but would also lead to concerns from club organisations over increasing demands for international football on players.

