In his 100th match in charge of the Portugal national team, Fernando Santos guided his side to yet another Nations League victory as the Seleção went top of Group 2 in League A with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Going into this game, both national sides were unbeaten in the group, overseeing a win and a draw from their previous two games respectively.

Despite the Czech Republic’s decent form, it was all Portugal in the first half, as the hosts dominated proceedings and controlled possession of the ball.

Nevertheless, the first key chance of the game fell to the away side against the run of play, as Jan Kuchta’s near post effort was tipped away by Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

However, it was not long before Portugal struck, as Joao Cancelo fired in a powerful effort from close-range to give his nation the advantage in the 34th minute.

Their advantage was then doubled just four minutes later, as Goncalo Guedes struck a scuffed effort into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the area to give Bernardo Silva his second assist of the night.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý reacted at half-time by ringing the changes as his side attempted to get back into the game in the second period, but Portugal managed the game well.

The best chance for the away side in the second period fell to Václav Jurečka following a quick breakaway, but the substitute’s effort from the right edge of the box sailed well wide of the near post.

The Portuguese comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to make it two wins out of three in Group 2. The Seleção are next in action in Geneva against Switzerland on June 12.

