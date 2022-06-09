Spain got their UEFA Nations League campaign on track with a 1-0 win over Switzerland in Geneva.

After another poor showing against Czech Republic on Sunday, Spain needed a victory and the pointless Swiss (three matches, three defeats) were the perfect opposition.

Switzerland lacked the composure and discipline necessary to wait out the Spanish as the Czechs had done and resorted quickly to fouling in an attempt to slow them down.

After 13 minutes Spain got their opener when Marcos Llorente pounced on a half-hearted Swiss clearance and charged into the box. Riding a challenge, Llorente squared it to Pablo Sarabia who could not miss from close range.

There was a question about offside, but the video assistant was consulted deemed it a legal goal.

The Swiss improved in the second half and had long spells of possession but never really looked like finding an equaliser.

