Ukraine - Scotland

UEFA Nations League / League B
Cracovia Stadium / 27.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ukraine/teamcenter.shtml
Ukraine
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/scotland/teamcenter.shtml
Scotland
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ukraine logo
Ukraine jersey
Ukraine
Scotland logo
Scotland jersey
Scotland
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ukraine

Scotland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ScotlandSCO
540112
2
UkraineUKR
531110
3
Republic of IrelandIRL
51134
4
ArmeniaARM
51043
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Italy top group with Nations League victory at Hungary

4 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

England roar back in six-goal thriller but Germany snatch late draw

3 hours ago

Related matches

Republic of Ireland
-
-
Armenia
19:45
Scotland
2
1
Republic of Ireland
Armenia
0
5
Ukraine
Scotland
3
0
Ukraine

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Ukraine and Scotland with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 September 2022.

Catch the latest Ukraine and Scotland news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.