UEFA have confirmed they have opened disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their continued involvement in the European Super League.

The trio were part of 12 clubs who were set to take part in the breakaway competition before a furious backlash from supporters saw the plans crumble.

Nine clubs – including the ‘Big Six’ from the Premier League – withdrew from the Super League, but Juve, Real and Barca remain committed.

The trio released a joint statement earlier this month condemning the “intolerable pressure” that they claim has been put on them by UEFA and other “football stakeholders”.

UEFA have now said they have opened proceedings against the three clubs.

The governing body said in a statement: "Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework."

