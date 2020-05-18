Football

UEFA postpones Executive Committee meeting

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - European soccer's governing body UEFA has postponed its Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27 because of some "open points" regarding the venues for next year's re-scheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

In a statement, UEFA said the meeting would now take place on June 17.

The Euro 2020 championships, due to be staged in 12 cities across the continent, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down soccer in March.

Football

Atletico's Felix raring to return to matches after resuming group training

AN HOUR AGO

UEFA said the change to the meeting was caused by "the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year". (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)

Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Premier League clubs to return to training from Tuesday

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

The Debate: Why Peter Schmeichel is the greatest goalkeeper ever

35 MINUTES AGO
Football

Rayo Vallecano players skip training due to pay dispute

41 MINUTES AGO
Football

Atletico's Felix raring to return to matches after resuming group training

AN HOUR AGO
Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Nagelsmann on having to 'moderate his language' with no fans

00:00:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

00:00:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

6 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAtletico's Felix raring to return to matches after resuming group training
Next articleWilliams reveals one big change he'd make to snooker