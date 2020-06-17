Football

UEFA praises players for taking political stance

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

By Brian Homewood

BERN, June 17 (Reuters) - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Wednesday praised footballers for taking a political stance and said the European soccer governing body's own attempts to tackle racism in the game were "not enough."

Ceferin singled out Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling, Real Madrid's Brazilian full back Marcelo and Bayern Munich's German defender Jerome Boateng for speaking out on racism.

Football

Online bookmaker Betway ends betting on soccer transfers

32 MINUTES AGO

"I am proud of the fact that footballers are leading some of today's most important international debates," Ceferin told a video news conference after a UEFA meeting.

"Football really can be an important vehicle for good and these examples demonstrate that."

He also praised Manchester United's Marcus Rashford after the England forward's successful campaign for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain.

After originally saying school food vouchers would not be available over the long summer holiday, British ministers bowed to pressure after 22-year-old Rashford took up the cause and revealed how he had relied on such support as a boy.

"We know the power of football is huge so we should use that for good messages," said Ceferin, who also reflected on UEFA's attempts to tackle racism.

"Probably those campaigns we had were not enough, we tried hard but I think we should go to the next level," he said. "We know the situation is serious and it gets more serious every day." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stripped of Southampton captaincy, James Ward-Prowse takes over

AN HOUR AGO
Euro 2020

Euro 2020: All fixtures including play-offs confirmed

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Jo returns to Corinthians for third spell

9 MINUTES AGO
Football

Online bookmaker Betway ends betting on soccer transfers

32 MINUTES AGO
Football

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stripped of Southampton captaincy, James Ward-Prowse takes over

AN HOUR AGO
Euro 2020

Euro 2020: All fixtures including play-offs confirmed

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Equestrian

The CSI 4* of Milan cancelled due to a lack of funding

14/09/2017 AT 14:01
Formula 1

Mercedes extends Bottas deal for 2018

13/09/2017 AT 11:41
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Premier League

Liverpool to appeal length of Mane ban

11/09/2017 AT 16:57
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleOnline bookmaker Betway ends betting on soccer transfers
Next articleJo returns to Corinthians for third spell