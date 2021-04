Football

UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin ignites war of words with Florentino Perez with 'God' comment

UEFA president, Aleksandar Ceferin, reflected on Wednesday on a turbulent few days for European football and called Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, "the president of nothing," as he criticised the Spaniard for his role in the European Super League. Adding "Perez wants a president who would treat him like God."

00:00:30, an hour ago