Football

UEFA releases nearly 70 million euros in payments to clubs

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
14 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

April 23 (Reuters) - UEFA has released nearly 70 million euros ($75 million) of compensation payments to clubs ahead of schedule to help deal with the impact of soccer's COVID-19 related stoppage.

European soccer's governing body pays clubs who have contributed players to national teams during the qualification process for the European Championships.

The payment was due to be made after the completion of the qualification playoffs.

Free agents will be in demand after COVID-19 crisis, says VertonghenFree agents will be in demand after COVID-19 crisis, says Vertonghen
Football

Free agents will be in demand after COVID-19 crisis, says Vertonghen

43 MINUTES AGO

These were originally scheduled for March, but were postponed due to the spread of the virus, but the governing body has moved to ensure the cash is sent to clubs.

Fifty million euros will go to clubs who released players for the 39 national teams not involved in the playoffs with 17.7 million going to those clubs who provided players during the group phase to the 16 teams who have made the playoffs.

A further 2.7 million will sent later upon completion of those games.

"In these difficult times when many clubs are facing financial issues, especially with their cash flow, it was our duty to make sure that clubs receive these payments as quickly as possible," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) said: "This represents a much-needed liquidity injection into club finances and is a result of ECA’s joint work with UEFA on safeguarding clubs at this time of existential threat."

($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

Real have 'clear path' to sign Camavinga as three giants pull out - Euro PapersReal have 'clear path' to sign Camavinga as three giants pull out - Euro Papers
Play Icon
Transfers

Real have 'clear path' to sign Camavinga as three giants pull out - Euro Papers

AN HOUR AGO
Women's Euro 2021 tournament moved to July 2022 - UEFAWomen's Euro 2021 tournament moved to July 2022 - UEFA
Football

Women's Euro 2021 tournament moved to July 2022 - UEFA

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFree agents will be in demand after COVID-19 crisis, says Vertonghen