Football

UEFA's Ceferin losing sleep over COVID-19 cost

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 20 (Reuters) - UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says he is having sleepless nights due to the COVID-19 pandemic with European soccer's governing body set to lose "millions and millions" of dollars after the season came to a halt.

European leagues and UEFA competitions have either been suspended since March or had their seasons cut short due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

While the German Bundesliga resumed over the weekend, it is unclear when, or if, other major top flight leagues will restart, with the season set to spill over into August when the 2020-21 campaign is set to kick off.

Football

Hull disappointed letter to EFL is leaked

AN HOUR AGO

"There is so much information (to take in) and so many calendar issues. So many millions and millions, dozens of millions of dollars, that we will lose," Ceferin told the Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/may/19/uefas-aleksander-ceferin-football-with-fans-will-come-back-very-soon.

"It's then hard to fall asleep at night. You would be quite irresponsible if you could fall asleep immediately.

"The situation for UEFA is not that alarming, we're not in a dangerous situation, but we still care about the clubs and the leagues and the stakeholders so it is a lot of work."

Ceferin said he did not expect football to change once the situation returns to normal but added that Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations could be adapted to the "new times".

"If they don't follow the rules they will always be sanctioned, but of course we're thinking about how we can improve our regulations," he said.

"This will not happen very soon but we're thinking of improving (FFP), modernising it and doing something more about the competitive balance. We're also considering some sort of 'luxury tax', if it's possible." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

FC Seoul face punishment for placing sex dolls in the stands

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Australia duty comes at a cost for Europe-based Socceroos: Leckie

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Hull disappointed letter to EFL is leaked

AN HOUR AGO
Football

FC Seoul face punishment for placing sex dolls in the stands

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Australia duty comes at a cost for Europe-based Socceroos: Leckie

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Costa Rica becomes first Latin American league to resume

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:38
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Cricket

De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

26/12/2019 AT 10:22
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Basketball

NBA Results

25/12/2019 AT 19:32
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
World Cup

England's possible route to the final after Russia stun Spain in their side of draw

01/07/2018 AT 17:30
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleHull disappointed letter to EFL is leaked
Next articleCash or health? Resumption will show game's priorities - Millman