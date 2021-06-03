Belfast has been confirmed as the host city for this year’s UEFA Super Cup following speculation it could go to Istanbul instead.

The Irish FA says European champions Chelsea will take on Europa League winners Villarreal on August 11 at Northern Ireland’s Windsor Park, three days before the new Premier League season is due to start.

But there had been rumours that the match could head to Turkey instead as compensation for a late change in destination for the Champions League final, after it was stripped of the match due to its coronavirus situation last month.

Transfers Abramovich personally driving Lukaku deal, but City in hunt too - Transfer Notebook 01/06/2021 AT 10:22

'We made history' - Chelsea captain Azpilicueta elated after Champions League win

Instead, Saturday’s game between Chelsea and Manchester City was switched to Porto. It has been reported that Istanbul could be given European football’s showpiece event in 2023, pushing Munich back to 2024.

Irish FA CEO, Patrick Nelson, said: “We have kept in close contact with our partners at UEFA on the matter and following these discussions we are delighted that they have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast.”

No decision has been made yet about how many people will be able to attend the match.

Transfers Man City could offer Jesus and Ake in exchange for Kane - report 01/06/2021 AT 08:51