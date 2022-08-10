UEFA Super Cup LIVE updates - Real Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt
UEFA Super Cup / Matchday 1
Olympiastadion Helsinki / 10.08.2022
19.15
HOW REAL GOT HERE
Vinicius Junior struck the winner as Real Madrid lifted a record-extending 14th Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool.
Real Madrid Kings of Europe once more as Courtois and Vinicius see off Liverpool
19.10
REAL STICK; FRANKFURT MAKE ONE CHANGE
Carlo Ancelotti opts to go with the same starting XI that defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Frankfurt make just one change from their Europa League triumph over Rangers with Christopher Lenz coming in for Kostic.
Image credit: Getty Images
19.05
HOT OFF THE PRESS – THE TEAM SHEET IS IN!
CONFIRMED XIs - REAL MADRID: Courtois, Carvajal, Mendy, Miltao, Alaba, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jnr. /// FRANKFURT: Trapp, Toure, Sow, N’Dicka, Tuta, Rode, Knauff, Lenz, Kamada, Borre, Lindstrom.
19.00
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup clash between Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.
Kick off at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium is at 20.00 BST.