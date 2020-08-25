Football

UEFA to allow fans to attend Super Cup in Budapest

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LISBON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Fans will be allowed to attend the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on Sept.

24, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

All games in the recent Champions League and Europa League final-stage mini-tournaments were behind closed doors, but UEFA's executive committee ruled that up to 30% of the 67,215 capacity Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital can be taken by fans.

However, UEFA said that all other UEFA matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice.

The Super Cup is seen as Europe's international club season opener, featuring the previous season's Champions League winner against the Europa League winner. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

