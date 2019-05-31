UEFA warns fans of flood of fake Madrid final tickets

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - UEFA has warned fans against buying tickets from touts as a "high number" of fakes were being sold ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

European football's governing body said some arrests have been made in a clampdown on bogus tickets and it had begun legal proceedings against unauthorised sellers.

"UEFA has reminded supporters that no tickets for individual fans are being distributed via agencies or brokers and encouraged fans not to be duped by touts who demand exorbitant prices despite often not being in possession of the tickets they claim to have for sale," it said in a statement.

UEFA said holders of forged tickets will not be allowed into the stadium after The Times reported that hundreds of fans who bought via re-sale websites have discovered that their tickets for the final in Madrid do not exist.

"Ticket sales to the general public were carried out exclusively by UEFA and as such, any tickets which are offered for sale by third parties (including on social media, marketplaces and secondary ticketing platforms) are advertised in breach of the ticket terms and conditions," UEFA said. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alexander Smith)