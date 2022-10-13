UEFA has begun an investigation after Republic of Ireland players were filmed singing pro-IRA chants after their World Cup play-off win.

The video clip of several squad members singing Celtic Symphony was shared on social media after their 1-0 victory against Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Officials from UEFA confirmed that they are investigating the situation.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11, 2022. Information on this matter will be made available in due course.” a UEFA statement read.

Both the Football Association of Ireland and Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw issued public apologies following the incident.

“The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night,” read the FAI’s statement.

Pauw said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard.

“I have spoken with the players, and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

Pauw also said that the player who shared the video "was devastated and crying in her room.”

"I don't want to hide behind that because if she hadn't put it on social media and I had been notified about it and the significance, then I would have addressed it immediately.

"I've also told her that putting it on social media is not the biggest thing.

"The biggest thing is that it has happened. It doesn't matter if you are in a private room or a dressing room or if you are outside."

The FAI then released a further statement on Thursday acknowledging the opening of an investigation by UEFA, adding: “The FAI again apologises for any offence caused and we will continue to review this situation accordingly to ensure that our international players and staff, across all of our teams, are aware of their responsibilities.”

After a crucial first-half penalty save from Courtney Brosnan, Donegal native Amber Barrett scored the sole goal of the match, dedicating it to the victims of the Creeslough explosion and ensuring qualification for the World Cup for the first time in Ireland’s history.

