England captain Leah Williamson hopes the Lionesses' success at Euro 2022 can have a wider impact on society in the country.

The Lionesses are set to play Germany at Wembley in front of a capacity crowd on Sunday as they bid to win a first women's major tournament on home turf.

Williamson believes England's success in the competition, whether they win the final or not, can help lead to greater equality for women across the nation.

"What we've seen already is that this hasn't just been a change for women's football, but society in general and how we're looked upon," she told reporters.

"There will be a moment of reflection. It's my job to go out and win but I hope this is the start; this is a marker for the future."

She added: "In most workplaces across the world women still have more battles to face and overcome.

"For every success we make and change of judgement or opening the eyes of people who view women as someone who is equal - that changes society and that is a powerful message.

"These strides we take forward can impact everyone on that wider scale."

England have not yet lost a match under head coach Sarina Wiegman since she took over in September 2021.

At Euro 2022, three group stage wins and victories over Spain and Sweden has led England to the brink of women's football history.

Nevertheless, the Dutchwoman says the mood is "really calm" amongst the squad and they will treat the match "as every other game".

“I think it has been really calm around the team," she said.

"I think that works really well, we just go back to the Lensbury where we are staying and do the things we have to do to get prepared for tomorrow."

When asked about the history between England and Germany, Wiegman said: “I know there’s some rivalry. I think when the Netherlands plays Germany there is some rivalry too.

“But whoever we play against there would be a rivalry because it’s a final and we want to win that final, so we will approach it as any other game."

