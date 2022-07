Football

‘Absolutely phenomenal’ – Leah Williamson lauded for ‘control’ by England fans

Leah Williamson has been lauded by an England fan who used to play alongside the England international. Williamson captained England as the Lionesses made sure of a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a record-breaking 8-0 victory over Norway in Brighton. The result meant they became the first nation ever to score eight goals at a European Championships.

00:00:26, an hour ago