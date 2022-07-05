Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas has suffered an injury scare on the eve of Euro 2022 as she twisted her knee during a training session.

Spain are set to begin their Euro 2022 campaign against Finland on Friday before further group stage games against Germany and Denmark.

But they could be without their star midfielder who has scored 27 goals in a record 100 appearances.

The national side tweeted that further analysis would determine the severity of the injury.

In 2021, the Barcelona midfielder became the first player to win the UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award, the Ballon d'Or Feminin, and The Best FIFA Women's Player in the same year.

Spain boss Jorge Vilda was full of praise for Putellas after she won her 100th cap against Italy recently.

"She’s young and, best of all, is passionate about football and understands it very well, which is not something every player has," he said.

"She has so much quality, sees things before others and executes everything with pace and style."

England open Euro 2022 when they face Austria on Wednesday, July 6.

