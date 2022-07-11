Austria - Northern Ireland

Euro / Matchday 2
St. Mary's Stadium / 11.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria-w/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/northern-ireland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Northern Ireland
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austria logo
Austria
Northern Ireland logo
Northern Ireland
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Austria

Northern Ireland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
11003
2
EnglandENG
11003
3
AustriaAUT
10010
4
Northern IrelandNIR
10010
