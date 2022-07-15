Austria - Norway

Euro / Matchday 3
Amex Stadium / 15.07.2022
Austria
Not started
-
-
Norway
TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
22006
2
AustriaAUT
21013
3
NorwayNOR
21013
4
Northern IrelandNIR
20020
Northern Ireland
-
-
England
15/07
England
8
0
Norway
Austria
2
0
Northern Ireland
Norway
4
1
Northern Ireland

