Norway have suffered a shock exit in the group stages of Euro 2022 after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Austria at the Amex Stadium.

Martin Sjogren’s side required a win to advance after their humiliating 8-0 defeat at the hands of England on Monday left them with an inferior goal difference to Austria, even though the sides started the night level on points in Group A.

With so much at stake, firm favourites Norway looked rattled early on as Guro Pettersen allowed Laura Feiersinger's tame shot through her grasp but was bailed out by the crossbar.

The warning wasn’t heeded however as Austria struck a devastating blow eight minutes before half-time. Verena Hanshaw delivered a pinpoint cross to the unmarked Nicole Billa, who glanced a perfect header into the top corner.

Having failed to register a single shot on goal in the 45 minutes, Norway would have been relieved to have heard the half-time whistle.

But the expected improvement just didn’t materialise as Austria continued to ask the questions, Pettersen saving from Barbara Dunst and then Billa.

The chances kept coming for Austria as Norway, now needing two goals, left themselves exposed defensively. Lisa Makas was handed a golden opportunity to finally kill off Norway’s hopes just a matter of seconds after coming on, but the Austria forward’s shot was somehow kept out by the legs of Pettersen.

They may not have got the second goal they craved, but one was enough as Austria comfortably held on to claim their place in the last eight of the competition.

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger only had two saves to make – and they came right at the end when she did well to tip Celin Bizet Ildhusoy’s venomous shot over the bar before gathering herself to block Ada Hegerberg’s effort.

She will expect to be much busier when Austria play Germany in the quarter-finals.

TALKING POINT - THE FIRST REAL SHOCK OF THE TOURNAMENT

When the groups for Euro 2022 were drawn, not many would have had the bravery or foresight to predict Austria would finish above Norway in Group A – but here we are.

On paper, Norway have by far the better (and more well-known) players, the more attacking talent and yet Austria dominated from start to finish and ought to have won by a much wider margin. But when they got their noses in front, it was always going to be difficult to see how Norway would find a way back. Irene Fuhrmann’s side have lost just two of their last 10 matches, conceding only a handful in the process.

It was evident that Norway had the stuffing knocked out of them by England just four days earlier, and for the second consecutive Euros, the two-time winners have been eliminated at the group stages. Consequently, it may well cost Martin Sjogren his job as manager.

While the inquest into Norway’s shocking tournament will begin, Austria can look forward to the knockout stages. Germany will be firm favourites to progress, but this side has shown they have all the characteristics to complete another shock.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – NICOLE BILLA (AUSTRIA)

The reception she received from the crowd when she was substituted in the dying minutes said it all: Billa was fantastic. It just wasn’t her goal, but her overall performance. Involved in everything positive, she helped to form attacks with her build-up play and excellent movement.

Nicole Billa of Austria celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between Austria and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 15, 2022 in Brighton, England Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Austria: Zinsberger 7, Wienroither 7, Wenniger 7, Schnaderbeck 7, Hanshaw 8, Puntigam 8, Hickelsberger-Fuller 8, Zadrazil 7, Feiersinger 7, Dunst 7, Billa 9*.. subs: Makas 6, Georgieva N/A

Norway: Pettersen, Hansen, Bergsvand, Mjelde, Blakstad, Maanum, Engen, Eikeland, Hansen, Reiten, Hegerberg.. subs: Ildhusoy 6, Haug N/A, Boe Risa N/A

KEY MOMENTS

12’ - OFF THE CROSSBAR! A real let off for Norway! Feiersinger's tame effort slips through Pettersen's grasp and the goalkeeper can only divert it onto the frame of the goal!

37’ - GOAL! AUSTRIA 1-0 NORWAY (NICOLE BILLA): Norway have a mountain to climb now, this isn't going to plan at all! Needing to win, they find themselves a goal down as Hanshaw's pinpoint cross is glanced into the far corner by Billa. A fine header! Just rewards for Austria's endeavour.

72' - BIG CHANCE FOR AUSTRIA! Only on the pitch a matter of seconds, Makas has the chance to finally kill off Norway's hopes of qualifying as she collects a cross from the right inside the box, but her right-footed strike is somehow kept out by the legs of Pettersen.

89’ - HUGE SAVE FROM ZINSBERGER! Finally Norway have a shot on target! Zinsberger is right behind it though, tipping Ildhusoy's venomous shot over the bar - and she celebrates like she's scored a goal!

