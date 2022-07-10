Justine Vanhaevermaet saved a point for Belgium as the Red Flames drew 1-1 with Iceland at the Manchester City Academy Stadium in the opening Group D fixture of Euro 2022.

A tepid first half saw few moments of note other than a terrible penalty miss from Iceland striker Berglind Björg Thorvaldsdottir, whose weak spot-kick was read and gathered easily by Nicky Evrard in the Belgium goal.

However, in the second period Thorvaldsdottir made up for the missed penalty by putting Iceland ahead only for Vanhaevermaet to equalise from the spot 10 minutes later.

Both teams have now got a crucial point on the board, with group favourites France due to play Italy later this evening.

Next up for Belgium is a match against the French on Thursday at the New York Stadium, while Iceland are back at the Manchester City Academy Stadium the same day to take on Italy.

TALKING POINT - Berglind Björg Thorvaldsdottir

It was a game with few moments of real controversy or action to ruminate upon, though Thorvaldsdottir had an afternoon comparable to a Shakespeare protagonist.

She was at the heart of many of the game’s major incidents.The forward worked tirelessly throughout the first period and sought to claim a reward for her efforts by stepping up to take Iceland's penalty.

However her spot kick was quite frankly atrocious. Thorvaldsdottir’s feeble attempt was easily read by Evrard in the Belgium goal, and the Iceland forward naturally appeared disappointed and embarrassed in equal measure.

Yet just 10 minutes into the second half the striker wheeled away in a jubilant and cathartic celebration after nodding home at the back post to complete her redemption arc.

Iceland fans may look back at the squandered first half penalty in two games time, but as the old adage goes, if you can’t claim the three points in the first group game of a tournament, be sure to not lose.

