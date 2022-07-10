Belgium - Iceland

Euro / Matchday 1
Academy Stadium / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belgium-w-1/teamcenter.shtml
Belgium
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/iceland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Iceland
Statistics

Recent matches

Belgium

Iceland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
00000
1
ItalyITA
00000
1
BelgiumBEL
00000
1
IcelandISL
00000
