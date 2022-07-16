As England's Euro 2022 campaign marches into the knockout stages - raising awareness and interest in women's football to all-time highs - Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has called on the sport to improve its understanding and handling of the impact of menstrual cycles on players' careers.

Hayes, a five-time champion of the Women's Super League with Chelsea, has spoken previously about her own struggles with endometriosis and wants the game to improve its handling of these issues.

Writing in the Telegraph , Hayes criticised the "alarming" lack of knowledge within the professional ranks of English football and has suggested many players may face significant physical issues, adding "without the right support, it can be hugely debilitating".

The point Hayes is making is that periods are not simply a discomfort to be dealt with, but a genuine issue that needs to be monitored and handled with the precision that other health concerns receive, explaining that for a player, "tightness in their hamstring is actually linked to phase four of their cycle rather than an injury".

She said that the associated "physical and mental factors can be really harmful and affect an athlete’s performance and participation".

Hayes said "research in this area is still woefully lacking when compared to that in men, but the doesn’t mean we should just ignore it" and called for "1,000 per cent more research because it is about time sport took this far more seriously".

Chelsea are, according to Hayes, "world leaders in this field, programming our off-the-pitch training loads to make sure the players are doing and eating the right things at the right phase of their cycle".

In 2020, Chelsea went public with their dedicated app designed to tailor their preparation to the specific stage of each player's cycle. "The starting point is that we are women and, ultimately, we go through something very different to men on a monthly basis," said Hayes at the time.

The failure to adequately monitor players' cycles is, according to Hayes, recklessly irresponsible as it opens players up to potential injury given the potential difference in their physical condition.

Hayes' own battle with endometriosis included debilitating pain and it is a condition which affects around 10% of people with menstrual cycles. The lack of knowledge around this within professional sport has been a long-term issue.

"Imagine if a player like Harry Kane simply couldn’t start one day - that would be a huge story. That is a scenario that is totally plausible for a player with endometriosis," says Hayes

The Athletic reported last week that England were in talks with Nike to change their traditional white shorts. Lionesses star Beth Mead put it clearly when she said "I think hopefully they are going to change that. It is very nice to have an all-white kit but sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month."

Nike released a statement acknowledging the concerns, saying "wearing light coloured apparel while having their period can be a real barrier to sport".

The FA has decided not to make the requested changes during Euro 2022 but intimated that future kit designs would keep these concerns in mind.

Female athletes being compelled to wear all white was also raised as an issue during Wimbledon this year when campaigners staged a protest before the Ladies' Singles Final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.

