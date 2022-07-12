TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

England’s eight at the Euros

Ad

There’s ruthless, and then there’s Sarina Wiegman’s England.

Football 'I have lived my dream' - Wilshere announces retirement aged 30 08/07/2022 AT 12:17

After the 3-0 warm-up friendly win over Belgium last month, the Lionesses head coach said: “When you win 3-0 it's enough, but when we go into the Euros we need a little more ruthlessness.”

Her players listened, shaking off the shackles of that nervy opening 1-0 win over Austria and simply trouncing a team that were supposed to make it a close-run affair.

Commiserations to Norway. No one wants to suffer a record-breaking 8-0 defeat at a European Championships , but this night belonged to England, already into the quarter-finals as Group A winners and awaiting – most likely – either Germany or Spain in the last eight.

There were two goals for Ellen White, one apiece for Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, but having already scored the winner in the opening match, Beth Mead took the plaudits – and the match ball home – when rounding off a stunning display, including a solo goal which will make the tournament’s shortlist no doubt, with a well-earned hat-trick.

“On smoke! On smoke!” a beaming Ian Wright bellowed at half-time on BBC, with Arsenal running through that man’s veins – to put it mildly.

Of course, such a performance places England on a pedestal. At a home Euros, they have announced themselves with the standout showing of the tournament so far, and the pressure will now be to follow that up again, and again, and again, and then again once more in the final.

It is now down to Wiegman to manage those expectations, but after a night where you’ve just hit eight, it’s all about the balance.

"It was a very special night,” she said. “We didn’t expect to make such a big win but we played really well. We really exploited their weaknesses and we’re really happy, but at the same time it’s just one game. We’ll enjoy the moment but we’ll stay really grounded.

"Games can go really strange. We’ve seen so many games when it’s 3-0 and goes to 3-3, but when it went to 4-0 and 5-0 I thought they’re not going to recover from this.

"Norway didn’t have the best game today. We’re really happy with the performance. We showed how good we are. When we go through [from the group stage] we’ll get tested at a higher level. We need to do better every game.”

Going nowhere?

What Manchester United want is a Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio-style declaration on the mic from Cristiano Ronaldo screaming “I’m not f****** leaving!”

'Ronaldo not for sale!' - Ten Hag

What they’ve got to settle for, for now, is manager Erik ten Hag politely insisting, or should that be hoping, that the forward – who has not travelled on their pre-season tour due to “personal issues” – is going nowhere…

"We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him,” Ten Hag said, with the Ronaldo-less squad currently in Thailand.

"He hasn't told me [he wants to leave]. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together.

"I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

As we all know, there is only one person that can speak to end the speculation. But that does not appear to be forthcoming…

Jack with the lads!

Once the next big thing in English football, sadly the tale of Jack Wilshere did not play out the way he would have wanted, but straight after retiring he already has a new job – with the hope of pushing through the next wave of talent at Arsenal.

"It's a huge honour to have this role," said Wilshere, appointed Arsenal U18 head coach yesterday.

"It's no secret that I love this club. I love what we stand for and you know a big part of my life was spent in this academy, some of the best days of my life.

"This is a big opportunity for me and I'm ready. I'm hungry and can't wait to help these young players thrive and be the best they can be on and off the pitch.

"It's a special feeling to be part of the Arsenal family. It never left me, even though I moved on for a few years, my heart was always still at Arsenal. I can't wait to get started and help these young players thrive with a great team around me."

IN OTHER NEWS

So, so very Conte

What else would you expect from pre-season under Antonio Conte? Son Heung-min collapsing and Harry Kane throwing up, according to the Telegraph, with Conte getting a chap called ‘The Marine’ in to put them through their paces.

Cue up the April burnout articles!

IN THE CHANNELS

‘Good Evening Lord Sugar’

The slight delay in this commentary is, as they say, chef’s kiss levels of sensational. Good evening Lord Sugar indeed. Well done, Robyn Cowen.

COMING UP

Time for Group B at Euro 2022 with Denmark taking on Finland at 5pm before Germany face Spain in a reet big encounter at 8pm.

There’s also a friendly between Manchester United and Liverpool in Bangkok this afternoon! That kick-off is 2pm.

Transfers Jesus, that’s a great signing from Arsenal - The Warm-Up 05/07/2022 AT 07:10