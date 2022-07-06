'Now is the right time' - England's Leah Williamson hopes Lionesses can inspire next generation of players at Euro 2022

Leah Williamson believes England have a great chance of winning the 2022 European Championship on their home turf, but is expecting a very tough test every step of the way. Williamson believes "now is the right time" for the Lionesses to go and win the tournament for the first time in their history. England face Austria in their opening game on July 6.