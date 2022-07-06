England - Austria

Euro / Matchday 1
Old Trafford / 06.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england-1/teamcenter.shtml
England
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria-w/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
'Now is the right time' - England's Leah Williamson hopes Lionesses can inspire next generation of players at Euro 2022

Leah Williamson believes England have a great chance of winning the 2022 European Championship on their home turf, but is expecting a very tough test every step of the way. Williamson believes "now is the right time" for the Lionesses to go and win the tournament for the first time in their history. England face Austria in their opening game on July 6.

By
Eurosport
Published 04/07/2022 at 13:31 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
England logo
England
Austria logo
Austria
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

England

Austria

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
00000
1
NorwayNOR
00000
1
AustriaAUT
00000
1
Northern IrelandNIR
00000
