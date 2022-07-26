TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

England’s big chance?

With Wembley in their sights, England must first overcome Sweden in Sheffield tonight in their bid to win a home Euros and first-ever major trophy.

History awaits a side that were the Euros runners-up in 2009, which goes down as the Lionesses’ best showing at a major tournament to date. What has followed are three painful semi-final exits, at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, and the Euros in between, and so tonight is about shaking off an unwanted tag of the almost-but-not-quites.

"I think it's necessary to be in the now,” said England boss Sarina Wiegman. "I do think you always have to learn from your experience and take out the things that you can take, to become better and learn. But it's no use now to talk about that all the time, because it's now, it is now. So why should we talk about that all the time?"

It’s true, the past is the past, but sometimes these things have a tendency to stay with you. England will also be aware they’ve beaten Sweden just three times in 26 meetings, and have only lost more matches to Germany (21) – their potential final opponents.

'Semi-final curse in back of our minds' - England's Kirby ahead of facing Sweden

But don’t go talking of the final, either. “"We first have to play a semi-final and that's the only thing that counts,” Wiegman added. "Again, we're in the now, all the focus is on our game against Sweden, and that's the only thing we talk about.”

Okay Sarina, we will. So… what can we expect? Sweden are the No. 2 ranked side in the world, behind the US to make them the top-ranked European nation, but few who watched them against Belgium in the quarter-final will rate them as favourites against England, who have the home crowd behind them.

This will be an entirely different match to the one England faced against Spain, who dominated possession and looked a cut above at times, but were wasteful where the Lionesses were clinical. This time around, England will enjoy more of the ball, but don’t expect this Sweden side to gift chances on a plate. Hedvig Lindah didn’t have a save to make against Belgium, and conceded just twice in the group stages.

Penalties, anyone?

'We are so ready for this' - Sweden's Eriksson on Euro semi against England

Oh, Neymar

What have you gone and done…

You've gone and done a dive in a pre-season friendly against Gamba Osaka in Japan. We watched those last three seconds of the above 21-second clip fully expecting to see Neymar open his eyes or let out a cheeky David Luiz smile, but no, he stayed down, stayed wincing, and kept up the act before picking himself to convert the penalty. Phew. What a relief he won that penalty to help PSG to a 6-2 win.

Now, I mean, like, come on, it’s, just, ah, like, really? It’s a, and you’ve done and, like, come on. Why?

Pog-blow

Paul Pogba has only been a Juventus player (the second time around) for a matter of minutes and already his comeback has struck a blow after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

In the club’s words: “Following the pain reported in his right knee, Paul Pogba was subjected to radiological investigations which revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus [a shock absorbing pad of cartilage in the knee]. In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopaedic consultation. Therefore, he will not take part in the trip to Dallas to continue treatment.”

That, er, doesn’t sound good, and is even prompting Juve into pursuing talks with PSG’s Leandro Paredes – according to transfer overlord Fabrizio Romano, anyway.

IN THE CHANNELS

Laporta lovin’ Las Vegas

In the city famous for its casinos, it seems perhaps fitting that the man gambling on his club’s future with a fresh influx of expensive talent is happily dancing on its streets.

Take it away, Joan.

RETRO CORNER

England in a semi-final, you say? Well, how about this for retro – it’s 56 years to the day since the men’s national team beat Portugal 2-1 to reach the 1966 World Cup final.

A Bobby Charlton double!

COMING UP

The first semi-final! Follow our England v Sweden blog tonight, and tomorrow you’ll find out whether Germany or France make the final too. Business. End.

