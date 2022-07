Euro 2022 final England v Germany: How we got here and will super-sub Alessia Russo be the key?

Ahead of the final of Euro 2022 between England and Germany Yara El-Shaboury takes a look at the clash between two of the pre-tournament favourites. How did both teams get to the final, having not lost a game so far, and will England's super-sub hero of the tournament so far Alessia Russo be the deciding factor for the final?