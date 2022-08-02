Four England players have been named in the Euro 2022 Team of the Tournament.

The Lionesses won their first-ever major tournament on Sunday, beating Germany in dramatic fashion, with Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scoring the goals in a 2-1 victory in extra-time.

Beth Mead, who also won the Golden Boot with six goals and was named Player of the Tournament, has been selected in a front three alonsgide Germany team-mates Klara Buhl and Alexandra Popp, with the latter missing the final after pulling a muscle in the warm-up.

Mary Earps, who conceded only once in the competition – in the 2-1 win over Spain – was selected in goal and her trustworthy captain Leah Williamson is selected at the heart of defence in a 4-3-3 formation.

Keira Walsh, who provided that devilish assist for the final’s opener is selected in a midfield three.

Despite their unprecedented success and victory over their arch-rivals, England have one fewer player in the XI than Germany.

Die Nationalelf also had defenders Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering and Young Player of the Tournament, Lena Oberdorf in the team.

France defender Sakina Karchaoui and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati completed the line-up.

Meanwhile, England are set to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley on 7 October.

The match, which would take place at Wembley, is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games.

The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday 3 September or victory at home to Luxembourg three days later.

"It would be the perfect game to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros," said Wiegman.

"It is good we enjoy the moment we are in after this wonderful summer, but we know we still have to work to do to take the next step forward."

