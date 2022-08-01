England were given a heroes' reception as thousands of fans packed into London's Trafalgar Square to celebrate their Euro 2022 triumph.

The Lionesses secured a landmark trophy with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany on Sunday , with Chloe Kelly poking home the winner in extra time to spark pandemonium inside Wembley Stadium.

The team and Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman appeared on stage, belting out anthems 'Sweet Caroline' and 'Freed From Desire' - with tournament top scorer Beth Mead shoehorned into the chorus - while there was confetti and sparklers aplenty.

"What we've done for women and young girls that can look up and aspire to be us..." began captain Leah Williamson.

"I think England have hosted an incredible tournament and we've changed the game in this country, and hopefully across Europe, across the world. But we said we wanted to make our legacy about winning and that's what we did."

Chloe Kelly of England celebrates during the Trafalgar Square party Image credit: Getty Images

Rachel Daly and Millie Bright had a little dance... Image credit: Getty Images

Lucy Bronze, among the players perhaps feeling worse for wear in enormous sunglasses, teased that there is "one more [trophy] we can get our hands on next year" ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jill Scott, the only survivor from the team that finished runners-up at Euro 2009 and one of England's most-capped players, decided to interview the most unlikely of guests: the hat-wearing trophy. She also revealed she had apologised to her Grandma after a clip of her swearing at Germany's Sydney Lohmann went viral.

"Everyone who has put the shirt on, everybody that believed in women's football. We just wanted to be 'football' and hopefully now that's how it's perceived to be around the world," said Scott.

Jill Scott 'interviews' the trophy Image credit: Getty Images

Fans celebrate England's historic triumph at Trafalgar Square Image credit: Getty Images

Kelly's iconic celebration, swinging her shirt over her head, has been widely praised for empowering women - although the match-winner joked on stage: "The shirt's staying on!"

Meanwhile, fellow substitute Ella Toone, whose delicious lofted finish opened the scoring, cheekily claimed that she taught England men's captain Harry Kane how to finish like her.

