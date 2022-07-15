The reigning European champions have had something of inauspicious start to the title defence at Euro 2022.

A lacklustre display in their opening match against Sweden saw the Netherlands just about escape with a 1-1 draw before a 3-2 win against Portugal having initially surrendered a 2-goal lead before stealing the win.

A win in their final match with Switzerland should see them top the group, but after their triumph in 2017 and World Cup final appearance two years later, the Dutch appear to be in a period of transition, especially having lost legendary manager Sarina Wiegman to England and making the somewhat left-field appointment of Mark Parsons to replace her.

Injuries and illness have also impacted their campaign so far. Eurosport Netherlands' Kevin van Nunen looks at what shape the team is in for the rest of the competition going forward.

An important and encouraging victory for team spirit

The win over Portugal, despite the wobble, came at a good time according to Van Nunen. Especially considering the pre-match blow of losing star player, and arguably the best striker in the world in Vivianne Miedema with Covid.

This came off the back of two significant injuries in their opening match against Sweden so the boost of three points cannot be underestimated.

“To be honest it was really encouraging to score three goals in the absence of Vivianne Miedema,” he said. “Miedema scores so many goals and easily converts chances so it couldn’t have been easy to miss such a world class striker after a difficult first game when it’s a must-win.

“Defender Aniek Nouwen and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal haven’t had their best seasons. Van Veenendaal has actually struggled since the World Cup, in which she was actually voted best goalkeeper. She has been second choice since at her club(s) and made lots of mistakes this past season with PSV.

“It’s not nice to lose your first-choice keeper and captain, but the loss of a striker like Miedema is much tougher.

“For the team spirit it was an important and encouraging victory. Danielle van de Donk scored a wonderful winning goal, after coming back from a really bad injury herself - one she even feared was career-ending - so for her it was really sweet to be the match winner! She will grow into the tournament for sure.”

‘Difficult to keep focused for 90 minutes’

Having raced into a two-goal lead in the first half, the game looked in the bag for the Dutch until they conceded a sloppy penalty before half time and then allowed their opponents to equalise not long after the restart.

For all their strengths going forward – even without Miedema – Van Nunen admits there are worries at the other end of the pitch.

“The defence didn’t look good against Sweden either. This was partly because Dominique Janssen was forced to play as a left wing-back, but she feels way more comfortable centrally. Marisa Olislagers is a pure wing-back, which helps when organizing the defence, but she’s not that experienced yet and the same goes for Daphne van Donselaar in goal.

“Both Olislagers and Van Donselaar play for FC Twente in the Eredivisie and aren’t used to facing world-class attackers, which might be cause for concern in the latter stages of the tournament. They haven’t played that many international games either, as of now.

“After some changes, the Dutch defence stabilised against Sweden and it was a better showing against Portugal, but it has provem to be rather difficult for them to keep focus for 90 minutes…"

Portugal vs. Netherlands Image credit: Getty Images

Other teams ‘more powerful’

Despite the setbacks, the team look well placed in the group, and a healthy victory over Switzerland should see them through in top spot should Sweden not better their result against the Portuguese.

That should see them face the runner up in group D and avoid a meeting with a formidable looking French side. Van Nunen agrees that this is the best hope for the Dutch to make the final four.

“If they win their group, their chances of the semi-finals increase a lot. Not because it’s easy to beat Belgium or Italy, but simply because they will not play France.

“If they finish second and face France, then it’s over! I just don’t see how The Netherlands will stand a chance against France, but it should be possible to beat Iceland, Belgium and maybe Italy as well.

“But even if the Dutch reach the semis, they just will probably fall short against France, Germany, England and possible Spain. These teams are just better and more powerful.

‘Chaos’ under Parsons is not entirely his fault

Mark Parsons took over from Wiegman to the surprise of many both inside and outside the Netherlands.

Having started his managerial career managing Chelsea reserves, he then moved to America in 2012, first taking charge of the DC United Women’s under 20s, before moving to Washington Spirit to manage their reserves and eventually the first team.

He then moved to Portland Thorns before accepting the role with the Dutch where he faces a huge challenge to keep the team among the best in the game.

“Of course Parsons needs to be judged on where the Dutch finish this Euros, but the general view on Mark Parsons isn’t very positive,” admitted Van Nunen. “Is that his fault? Not entirely. Maybe choosing Parsons wasn’t the best choice from the Dutch FA (KNVB). It feels like a bad fit although it was never supposed to be easy to be the successor to Sarina Wiegman.

“Ever since Parsons took over chaos has reigned. His arrival was delayed because of travel problems, so his first action as Dutch coach was straight into a match with no preparation.

“Then the KNVB didn’t want to play Belarus in World Cup-qualifying but later they were forced to and were even quite lucky to not be punished…

“Then there’s a lot of injuries, the Covid crisis at the Euros.

"The Dutch were at their best during the last Euros and last World Cup. But the best players are getting older and not a lot of fresh blood is coming in - as mentioned with the inexperienced Van Donselaar and Olislagers."

“Furthermore, players like Jill Roord said some strange things about Parsons. Rood said that he’s very ‘American’ and to mix the ‘US lifestyle’ with Dutch directness isn’t always straightforward. Roord also claimed his tactical meetings are way too long and that she even falls asleep!

“She did clarify after the Portugal game that she was joking, but it can never be fun when these quotes end up in the newspaper on the day of a very important Euros match.

“A new coach has come in who finds it difficult to get things going the way he likes, and pundits don’t want to speak out because some players are still their good friends or former team mates. In the meantime, countries like England, Spain, Germany and Italy are seeing national competitions improve and therefore their national teams. So it’s pretty difficult to keep up.

“It’s very much possible the Dutch women’s game will not be the pinnacle of Europe in the short term and Parsons will be the face of this, but is he really the one to blame…?”

Although not quite at their best - particularly compared to the likes of France, England and Germany – how much room and crucially, time, is there for improvement as the tournament goes on? According to Van Nunen, not much.

“Like Parsons said himself after the Portugal game: ‘At the moment, we’re good, but we have to be great!’

“Can they? That’s the million-dollar question. Probably not, if you ask me.”

