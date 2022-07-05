England captain Leah Williamson admits there are nerves in the squad as they prepare to open Euro 2022 against Austria on Wednesday.

The hosts will open proceedings in front of a sellout crowd Old Trafford, and enter Euro 2022 as one of the favourites

Williamson, recently appointed captain by head coach Sarina Wiegman, says he will be proud to lead her team out in a moment she will “remember forever”.

"I think the only thing that could top being on the pitch would be sitting with [friends and family]. I think they will be really excited. It's a very proud moment and I will try to enjoy it as much as I can,” Williamson added.

"The good luck messages are obviously pouring in now. It's nice. It's an event for them. I'm sure they will have good fun.

“We've put in the work over the last few weeks and ticked the boxes we needed to. We know what it is and what to expect. We're ready for it.

"Everybody has their own things in place to deal with it. Pressure is a privilege and we are embracing it. It comes with the job but it doesn't mean we can't enjoy it at the same time."

Williamson stressed the squad are not “robots” when conceding to pre-tournament nerves.

"The team's in a great place. This last training session now will be putting it all together but I think we're all ready for it," she added.

"We're not robots. There will be nerves. We're aware of the expectation. Within the camp it's about the excitement and enjoying it. This is my job. If I wasn't ready for tomorrow and wasn't excited for tomorrow then why would I do it."

Meanwhile, Wiegman declared England are “ready to go” as the Lionesses look to win a first major tournament.

"You can feel that everybody is ready so we're excited to go," said Wiegman.

"We started our preparation in September and we have just worked from week to week."

Northern Ireland and Norway also make up Group A.

