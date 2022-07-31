Chloe Kelly wrote her name into folklore by scoring the winner as England beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final, bringing to an end 56 years of hurt by finally winning a major tournament.

A record-breaking 87,192 supporters were in attendance at Wembley as the second-half substitute poked home from close range in extra-time. Remarkably, it was her first-ever international goal - and what a time to get it.

Lina Magull had cancelled out Ella Toone’s delightful 62nd-minute opener with just 11 minutes remaining to set up extra-time.

England started the brightest and had the better chances to open the scoring, with the biggest opportunity falling to Ellen White. The Manchester City forward peeled off her marker to meet Fran Kirby’s cross, but her header was straightforward for goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

Germany, who were dealt a huge blow before kick-off with the loss of top goalscorer Alexandra Popp due to injury, struggled to provide their usual attacking threat but almost bundled the ball over the line from Magull’s corner delivery after Mary Earps made an important instinctive save to keep out Marina Hegering’s header.

A textbook counter-attack from England almost broke the deadlock when Beth Mead pulled a cross back into the path of White, who, on the stretch, saw her shot rise agonisingly over the bar.

Clearly not happy with her side’s performance, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg swapped Jule Brand for Tabea Wassmuth and her boldness almost paid off immediately as Germany created a huge chance at the start of the second half, but Magull inexplicably failed to hit the target.

Ella Toone of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal with team mate Rachel Daly during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Sarah Stier - UEF Image credit: Getty Images

Keita Walsh was the catalyst as England regrouped, offering a sense of calmness in midfield - but it was her vision that finally unlocked the stubborn Germany defence as she released Toone, who nonchalantly lifted the ball over Frohms to send the Wembley crowd into raptures in the 62nd-minute.

Germany were down, but they were most certainly not out, and minutes later, Magull fired a warning when she struck the post. Die Nationalelf remained in the ascendancy, and it was the Bayern Munich midfielder who grabbed the equaliser with an instinctive near-post finish from Wassmuth’s cross with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

Extra-time couldn’t be prevented, and tired legs meant there was little of note in the following 15 minutes. If anything, Germany looked fresher but England dug deeper and when Kelly won a corner, Germany failed to deal with it. Hemp's delivery caused chaos and it was Kelly who reacted quickest, turning and stabbing her finish beyond Frohms in the 111th-minute.

The Lionesses kept their composure and never looked like relinquishing their lead. There was an outpour of emotion as the referee blew time on an incredible game, as England finally got their hands on a trophy and Sarina Wiegman won back-to-back European Championships.

TALKING POINT - SARINA WIEGMAN FINALLY BRINGS 'FOOTBALL HOME'

Lionesses, take a bow. England as a nation has suffered heartbreak after heartbreak on the international stage, most recently as last year at this very venue when the Three Lions were agonisingly beaten by Italy on a penalty shootout. But Sarina Wiegman's side has helped to banish those memories with this most wholesome of victories over their biggest football rivals in Germany.

There are many heroes amongst this team - Walsh, Mead and Russo stood out all summer long - but Kelly will take the headlines for her first international goal. It couldn't have come on a bigger stage - at a sold-out Wembley on a night that has the potential to be a game-changer for women's football.

Wiegman deserves a fair share of the credit. The Dutchwoman has transformed this team since her appointment in September 2021, winning every single game she has been involved in, scoring a boatload of goals in the process and conceding very few. What is most impressive is the belief and character she has instilled into the players, who had fallen at the final hurdle on too many occasions before. She will go into the country's history books for this unprecendented achievement.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Keira Walsh (England)

The Manchester City midfielder dominated and dictated proceedings in midfield. Arguably Player of the Tournament as well as the best player on the night.

PLAYER RATINGS

England: Earps 8, Bronze 7, Bright 7, Williamson 7, Daly 7, Walsh 9*, Stanway 7, Hemp 8, Mead 8, Kirby 7, White 6.. subs: Kelly 8, Toone 8, Greenwood 5, Russo 6, Scott 5, Parris N/A

Germany: Frohms 7, Hendrich 6, Hegering 8, Oberdorf 7, Huth 6, Schuller 6, Dabritz 7, Gwinn 6, Rauch 7, Magull 8, Brand 6.. subs: Lattwein N/A, Dallmann 5, Lohmann 5, Doorsoun 5, Anyomi 5, Wassmuth 7.

KEY STATS

England have won the UEFA Women's European Championship for the first time, becoming the fifth different nation to win the competition after Sweden, Germany, Norway and Netherlands.

Sarina Wiegman has won all 12 of her matches in charge at the UEFA Women's European Championship, with her sides scoring 35 goals and conceding just five in the process.

Germany have appeared in 69% of the UEFA Women's European Championship finals (9/13), but this is the first time they have lost.

For the first time, Germany have lost two games against England in a row. In their 26 matchups before, England had won only once (D4 L21).

