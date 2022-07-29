The pressure is on Sarina Wiegman's England ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley on Sunday, according to Eurosport Germany’s Thomas Gaber.

The Lionesses have scored 20 goals and conceded just one en route to the final and dispatched the world's second-ranked team Sweden 4-0 in the last four . They go into Sunday's showpiece as favourites.

Ad

Die Nationalelf may have also conceded just one goal - while scoring 13 - on their way to the final, but the eight-time champions have surpassed expectations under Martina Voss-Tecklenburg after falling to Sweden at the quarter-final stage of the 2019 World Cup.

Euro 2022 'It's always nice to have his backing' - Earps reveals message from De Gea after semi-final win 33 MINUTES AGO

And Gaber says that Germany's status as underdogs suits them, allowing for a relaxed approach to the final that breeds confidence.

"The team are confident," begins Gaber. "Germany making the final was not necessarily to be expected after the disappointing 2019 World Cup and the rebuilding of the squad; they have already achieved more than was expected and can approach the final relatively relaxed."

While the Lionesses' form has been impressive, Gaber adds that the pressure will be on England in front of an expectant Wembley.

"England won 4-0 in the semi-finals and will play in the final in front of 90,000 fans," added Gaber.

"The pressure is clearly on England - Germany have great respect for them, but certainly no fear. And most of the time, the Germans have beaten England at major tournaments."

The sides have had the outstanding players of the tournament - in Beth Mead and Alexandra Popp, who have each hit a tournament-high six goals.

While Gaber notes Mead's undoubted class, he would not be surprised if either player made a decisive intervention on Sunday, adding that the 'Popp Star' had single-handedly carried Germany to the final.

"Mead has six tournament goals, and is in a class of her own. However, it could be a legendary duel with Alexandra Popp in the final.

"Big games are decided by big players.

"'Popp Star' will be Germany's key player, she has scored six goals too and almost single-handedly sent Germany to the final."

Euro 2022 How to watch Euro 2022 final - England v Germany live on TV and live stream, kick-off time 20 HOURS AGO